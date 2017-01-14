  • redit
Go Inside Sasha & Malia Obama’s First Visit To The White House + Jenna & Barbara Bush Pen The Obama Girls Heartfelt Farewell Letter

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 14, 2017
Category: Celebrity News

photo ob1.jpg

Rare photos of Sasha and Malia Obama visiting the White House for the first time have surfaced. And it’s hard to believe eight years have flown by already. Go inside their first trip to the mansion, plus read the heartfelt letter former first daughters Jenna and Barbara Bush wrote the Obama Girls inside…

As the Obama Girls gear up to leave the White House after spending the last eight years there, former first daughters Jenna and Barbara Bush offer up a gift to bid farewell.

Jenna stopped by the “TODAY” show to share rarely seen photos of Sasha and Malia Obama during their first visit to the White House. On November 18, 2008, Jenna and Barbara took time off work to travel to D.C. to give the Obama Girls, who succeeded them as the “First Children,” a tour of where they would soon call home.

photo ob2.jpg

The Bush sisters took 7-year-old Sasha and 10-year-old Malia around the mansion to introduce them to the White House staff and show them the rooms they stayed in during their time at the White House.

“Malia and Sasha, eight years ago on a cold November day, we greeted you on the steps of …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

