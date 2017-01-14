Did Stefan and Damon succeed in their quest to find some of the worst people on the planet for Cade?

That was their plan on The Vampire Diaries Season 8 Episode 8, but they quickly realized they were in for a tough time of it on the road.

Finding the worst people was becoming a bit of a drag for Damon, but Stefan just seemed to rise to the occasion at every opportunity.

They came across a doctor named Tara, who had a seemingly perfect past. She also had a striking resemblance to Elena, but we’ll not even go there. This show needs to shut up about Elena Gilbert until she actually returns.

Tara’s parents had been killed by a drunk driver and it seemed like she was investing all of her time into work and charities. That’s what drew the brothers to her.

They seemed to think that she was hiding something dark and if they exposed it, she would be a solid candidate for Cade. As always, Stefan seemed to think it was a good idea to knock Damon out and ask for her help.

