No one cares about Khloe Kardashian and her revenge body.

After an intense media blitz where she tried to exploit her sister Kim Kardashian’s robbery and ripped her brother Rob Kardashian to drive up the ratings for her new reality show, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that neither approach worked.

Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian debuted on E! Thursday night and the ratings bombed, with a shockingly low number of viewers tuning in to see the debacle.

According to TVByTheNumbers.com, Revenge Body garnered a measly 630,000 viewers, the lowest debut ever for a Kardashian family show on the ‘KUWTK’ network (but it did beat Dash Dolls, which had 570,000 viewers for the premiere.)

Scandal ridden Flip or Flop beat Revenge Body in the time slot and so did Chopped on Food Network.

The youngest Kardashian sister slammed her own brother’s show on The Late Late Show, telling the host that her least favorite reality shows were Sex with Brody and Rob & Chyna.

But the numbers don’t lie, and the Rob & Blac show premiered with 2.04 million viewers, more than three times the amount of people that tuned into …read more

Read more here:: Radar Online