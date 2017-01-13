  • redit
“Underground” Comes Through With Explosive Season 2 Trailer + A Michael Jackson LIFETIME Biopic, Viola Davis & Queen Latifah Projects

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 13, 2017
Category: Celebrity News

photo 2017WinterTCATourDay9ydVbWehaIv5l.jpg

Season 2 of “Underground” is going to be EXPLOSIVE. Check out the brand new teaser, plus details on an upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Viola Davis‘ new film and Queen Latifah‘s new game show inside…

WGN America is gearing up to premiere season 2 of their hit series “Underground.” And the first sneak peek will have you like….

photo 2017WinterTCATourDay9iNnFs1zb3Fel.jpg

The cast hit up today’s TCS panel to debut the trailer.

Season two will serve up 10 new episodes of the hour-long series that will follow the struggle for freedom within a divided America on the brink of civil war, each side vying to enact their own justice.

Set in the aftermath of the Macon 7’s daring attempt to stage the greatest escape in history, this group of American heroes continues on their harrowing journey to freedom, with legendary abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

Brace yourselves and check it out below:

WOW!

"Underground," which earned the network its highest ever primetime ratings gains, stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge, Jessica de Gouw, Alano Miller, Christopher Meloni, Amirah Vann and Marc Blucas – all pictured atop excluding Marc. The cast hit the stage at the 2017 Winter TCA press tour to chat

