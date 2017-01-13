Season 2 of “Underground” is going to be EXPLOSIVE. Check out the brand new teaser, plus details on an upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Viola Davis‘ new film and Queen Latifah‘s new game show inside…

WGN America is gearing up to premiere season 2 of their hit series “Underground.” And the first sneak peek will have you like….

The cast hit up today’s TCS panel to debut the trailer.

Season two will serve up 10 new episodes of the hour-long series that will follow the struggle for freedom within a divided America on the brink of civil war, each side vying to enact their own justice.

Set in the aftermath of the Macon 7’s daring attempt to stage the greatest escape in history, this group of American heroes continues on their harrowing journey to freedom, with legendary abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

Brace yourselves and check it out below:

WOW!

“Underground,” which earned the network its highest ever primetime ratings gains, stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Aldis Hodge, Jessica de Gouw, Alano Miller, Christopher Meloni, Amirah Vann and Marc Blucas – all pictured atop excluding Marc. The cast hit the stage at the 2017 Winter TCA press tour to chat …read more

