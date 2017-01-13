Yara Shahidi channels Sade paying homage to the soulful singer. Decide if she nailed it inside…

What can’t Yara Shahidi do?

After the a airing of an epic episode of “black•ish,” the YBF teen is paying homage to a singing legend.

The 16-year-old gets decked out in denim to recreate a throwback photo of soulful songstress Sade. And the flicks are identical!

She first posted a picture of Sade on her Instagram with the caption, “The Queen Sade,” then she followed up with her own recreation.

Yara also shared a side-by-side shot on Twitter:

Double Take (had to pay homage to the Queen post Globes) pic.twitter.com/Irmk4hgTIQ — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) January 13, 2017

Fans are going nuts in her comments, with some suggesting she should play the 57-year-old in a biopic. We’re all the way here for that.

So, did nail it?!

Photos: Yara’s IG

…read more

Read more here:: YBF