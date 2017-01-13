Lamar Odom wants Khloe Kardashian back, and his friends say that’s a sign he’s not thinking straight!

A source told RadarOnline.com exclusively, “Lamar has done so much damage to himself. The drugs have really taken a toll. He just doesn’t seem to think the same way he used to. It’s almost like his brain has turned to mush.”

According to the insider, Odom’s pals were disturbed to see the latest clip from his new interview on The Doctors.

“Um, honestly, I want my wife back,” Odom told host Travis Stork, referring to Kardashian. Their divorce was finalized in December 2016, three years after she first filed.

“Lamar has struggled so much in the last few years and a lot of people around him blame Khloe,” a source close to the 36-year-old former basketball star told Radar. “Some people think she ruined his life! So to hear him say he wants her back is just heartbreaking.”

After a miraculous recovery from his near-fatal overdose last fall, Odom went into a downward spiral of drug and alcohol abuse again …read more

