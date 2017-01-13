There are some celebrity couples who end relationships with a whole lot of arguing that is all over the media.
But then there are tandems who wrap up their romances in a friendly manner, with no controversy.
It’s true! Scroll down for evidence…
1. Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney
Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney cooled their relationship off when it became apparent that their rigorous schedules were becoming a bit much. Gaga also said she wanted everyone to root them on. Something tells us they will be back together at some point.
2. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin
Gwyneth likes to imply that she can do things better than everybody else, so it came as no surprise that she and Chris parted amicably.
3. Hillary Duff and Mike Comrie
Hillary and Mike called time on their relationship in 2014 and have remained close ever since.
4. Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton
Their relationship coming to an end was hardly shocking, but they were surprisingly amicable about all of it.
5. Jon Hamm and Jennifer Westfedlt
Jon Hamm and Jennifer Westfedlt
