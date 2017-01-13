Zoe Kravitz and Janelle Monae are heating up the magazine circuit with their #BlackGirlMagic. More inside…

Blondie Zoe Kravitz may have famous parents. But, she’s steadily making her own lane in the entertainment industry.

The YBF actress graces the cover of ELLE magazine‘s February 2017 issue, one of four issues that feature her “Big Little Lies” co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley.

Inside, Zoe, rocking a Dior dress and bra for the cover, opens up about how Donald Trump winning the presidential election has changed her.

“There has to be something positive that can come out of [the election],” she said. “Already it’s helped me want to connect with everybody. When I go to the deli or I’m talking to a waiter or my Uber driver and they say, ‘How are you?’ I’ve answered in an honest way for the first time. Like, ‘Oof.’ Even that felt good. Let’s let everything come to the surface, even with people we come in contact with for a moment. This situation can help us be a little bit more awake with each other.”

Speaking of politics, the Divergent star also dished on how her mother, Lisa Bonet, stumbled into that world.