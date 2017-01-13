Jackie Christie‘s daughter Ta’kari Lee is giving an update on her son who was burned badly. Meanwhile, Peter Thomas is showing off his new twin grandbabies and they’re the cutest. Check it inside….

A few months ago, “Basketball Wives: L.A.” star Jackie Christie got dragged online for not helping her daughter Ta’kari Lee after her young son, Jaxson, was burned in a daycare accident.

Jackie’s estranged daughter (or someone close to her) set up a GoFundMe page in an effort to raise funds to help pay for his medical expenses, but Jackie wasn’t helping. Why? Well, she said Ta’kari never ASKED her to help, so she kept her coins to herself. SMH!

Ta’kari took to Instagram to show off her son’s progress since the unfortunate incident:

It appears Jaxson’s recovery is coming along. The GoFundMe page raised over $15,000 for his injuries, well over the $3,000 she was seeking:

Happy to see he’s doing better…even without the help of his grandmother who could have easily thrown a few dollars to help her own grandson.

In other reality grandparent news…

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star …read more

Read more here:: YBF