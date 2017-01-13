Kim Kardashian took her first over-seas trip since the Paris robbery this week, and RadarOnline.com has learned it turned into a security disaster!

Kardashian was in Dubai for a makeup master class on January 13, and a source told Radar she has been “having major anxiety attacks.

Judging by one of the photos posted to Kardashian’s snapchat, it is easy to see why she was nervous!

“Kim feels safe,” the source said, “but that is because she has triple the security that she used to have. Even with this, she still gets nervous in public.”

Kardashian’s return to work today in Dubai was her first official gig since the terrifying robbery in Paris at the end of Oct. 2016.

As attendees paid up to $1,600 to be part of the

