We may never get over the fact that Firefly only lasted one season.
Thankfully, its stars have gone to have fruitful careers, and even a few nice reunions.
Take a look below to see what the cast of Firefly has been up since the end of the series, and find out where you can catch them now!
1. Nathan Fillion
Aw, Nathan Fillion was adorable in his Firefly days, wasn’t he? Since then, he went on to star in a little show called Castle, which was eventually canceled after six seasons. Most recently, he’s appeared on Modern Family as weatherman Rainer Shine.
2. Gina Torres
Gina Torres has kept herself incredibly busy since Firefly. She’s best known lately as fierce lawyer Jessica Pearson on USA’s Suits, though she’s since left the show. In 2017, she’ll be joining the Shondaland series, The Catch.
3. Morena Baccarin
Morena Baccarin has also kept a busy career since the end of Firefly, starring in shows like V and Homeland. Currently, she stars as Leslie Thompkins on the Fox series, Gotham.
4. Jewel Staite
Speaking of mini-reunions with Nathan Fillion, Jewel Staite appeared in the final season of Castle. She’s …read more
Read more here:: THG
