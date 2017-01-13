  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

Firefly Cast: Where Are They Now?

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 13, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

Nathan fillion at the emmys

We may never get over the fact that Firefly only lasted one season.

Thankfully, its stars have gone to have fruitful careers, and even a few nice reunions.

Take a look below to see what the cast of Firefly has been up since the end of the series, and find out where you can catch them now!

1. Nathan Fillion

Aw, Nathan Fillion was adorable in his Firefly days, wasn’t he? Since then, he went on to star in a little show called Castle, which was eventually canceled after six seasons. Most recently, he’s appeared on Modern Family as weatherman Rainer Shine.

2. Gina Torres

Gina torres on suits
Gina Torres has kept herself incredibly busy since Firefly. She’s best known lately as fierce lawyer Jessica Pearson on USA’s Suits, though she’s since left the show. In 2017, she’ll be joining the Shondaland series, The Catch.

3. Morena Baccarin

Morena baccarin picture
Morena Baccarin has also kept a busy career since the end of Firefly, starring in shows like V and Homeland. Currently, she stars as Leslie Thompkins on the Fox series, Gotham.

4. Jewel Staite

Jewel staite photo
Speaking of mini-reunions with Nathan Fillion, Jewel Staite appeared in the final season of Castle. She’s …read more

Read more here:: THG

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5084 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *