Kailyn Lowry REFUSES To Let Ex Javi Take Sons After Returning From Deployment

Posted by :Trinity Persons On : January 13, 2017
Category: Celebrity News

kailyn lowry fights javi marroquin returning deployment teen mom 2

Javi Marroquin couldn’t wait to be reunited with his sons after his Air Force deployment, but estranged wife Kailyn Lowry made the homecoming anything but happy. In a Teen Mom 2 sneak peek, Lowry snapped at Marroquin for not having car seats.

After Marroquin was reunited with his son Lincoln, 3, and stepson Isaac, 6, he asked Lowry to borrow her car seats so he could drive the boys to camp.

“No, you could get your own car seats,” she snapped, as he responded, “I’m going to get my own, but to take them to camp.”

Instead of letting him borrow the car seats, she offered to drive the boys herself.

“Can I go with you?” he asked, as she replied, “You can follow me.”

PHOTOS: Cheating, Gay Lovers, Incest, Drugs & Lip Synching! 50 Of Hollywood’s Juiciest Confessions

Marroquin fired back, “Are you being serious right now? This is how it’s going to be? Like I just go home, I want to take them to camp. You’re going to be like that?”

When Lowry stood by her idea to have him follow them in his car, he said, “I’m not even going to argue with you!”

<a target="_blank" href="http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/kailyn-lowry-film-strike-slams-teen-mom-producers" …read more

Read more here:: Radar Online

      

