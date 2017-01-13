It’s been an interesting few weeks in the life of Kourtney Kardashian.

There have been non-stop rumors that Kourtney is pregnant with her fourth child, but thus far, the reports appear to be untrue.

However, the development that sparked all that speculation – Kourtney’s reconciliation with Scott Disick – does seem to be a reality, but it may have just hit its first roadblock.

Yes, Kourtney is likely having flashbacks and remembering why she broke up with Disick in the first place thanks to reports about the professional baby daddy’s misbehavior during a trip overseas.

According to Radar Online, Scott accompanied Kim Kardashian when she traveled to Dubai recently.

It was Kim’s first time out of the country since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris last year, and Kanye West was unable to accompany her due to his ongoing health issues.

So Scott stepped in to serve as Kim’s traveling companion.

Unfortunately, despite his frequent promises and best efforts to change, he remains Scott Disick.

“Scott went completely MIA in Dubai and no one knew where he was at,” a family insider tells Radar.

“He was supposed to be there to watch over Kim, but no one could find him.”

Needless to say, Kourtney was …read more

