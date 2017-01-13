  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

“Shots Fired” Cast Explains Why The Series Will Have You All In Your Feelings + Lee Daniels Explains That “White Lead” Comment & More At TCA

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 13, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo 2017WinterTCATourDay7wHl6o3PGJngl.jpg

The cast of the upcoming FOX series “Shots Fired” is dishing on what fans have in store once the show premieres. And we’re here for it. Go inside for the deets, plus flicks of the “Star” cast and more at the Winter TCA Tour….

photo SanaaLathan2017WinterTCATourDay7B1qAHE0J5Pdl.jpg

We’ve been patiently waiting for the new FOX series “Shots Fired” since we first heard about it last year. YBF stars Sanaa Lathan, Stephan James, and Mack Wilds have been cast to star in the 10-part drama series.

photo 2017WinterTCATourDay7CwAxIJayfZ3l.jpg

Sanaa and actor Stephan (Race, SELMA) star as Department of Justice investigators who are looking into the shooting of a white teenager at the hands of a black cop (played by Mack Wilds) in a small town in North Carolina.

During the 2017 Winter Television Television Critics Association Press Tour at Langham Hotel, creators Gina Prince-Bythewood and her husband Reggie Bythewood told reporters that they aim to perform “an autopsy of a town like Ferguson,” the town where unarmed black teen Mike Brown was shot and killed by a white police officer.

The series’ creators defended their choice to reverse races of the officer and victim. Gina said, “You see this …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5089 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *