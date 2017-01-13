The cast of the upcoming FOX series “Shots Fired” is dishing on what fans have in store once the show premieres. And we’re here for it. Go inside for the deets, plus flicks of the “Star” cast and more at the Winter TCA Tour….

We’ve been patiently waiting for the new FOX series “Shots Fired” since we first heard about it last year. YBF stars Sanaa Lathan, Stephan James, and Mack Wilds have been cast to star in the 10-part drama series.

Sanaa and actor Stephan (Race, SELMA) star as Department of Justice investigators who are looking into the shooting of a white teenager at the hands of a black cop (played by Mack Wilds) in a small town in North Carolina.

During the 2017 Winter Television Television Critics Association Press Tour at Langham Hotel, creators Gina Prince-Bythewood and her husband Reggie Bythewood told reporters that they aim to perform “an autopsy of a town like Ferguson,” the town where unarmed black teen Mike Brown was shot and killed by a white police officer.

The series' creators defended their choice to reverse races of the officer and victim. Gina said, "You see this

