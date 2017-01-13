  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

21 Texts to Make You Feel Better About Your Relationship

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 13, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

Ure in trouble dude

No relationship is perfect.

But the following text messages are proof that some relationships might have more problems than others.

These are real texts sent by real-life human beings.

And while we don’t want to pass any judgment on those involved in the exchanges, we do want to say how these back-and-forths make us feel:

Relieved.

All of a sudden, the interactions between us and our significant others feel a lot more normal. Thanks, Internet!

1. U’re in Trouble, Dude

You may want to find someone else, dude. We are just sayin.

2. Love Hurts

Love hurts
In some cases, it hurts A LOT.

3. Tacos are Awesome!

Tacos are awesome
So is sex. But this way, you can have both!

4. Sorry is Really the Only Appropriate Response Here

Sorry is really the only appropriate response here
Well done, man.

5. Not on the Same Page

Not on the same page
We feel you, though, bro.

6. We’re Shocked This Line Didn’t Work

Were shocked this line didnt work
Next time, say that you’re coming home to “make love.”

View Slideshow
…read more

Read more here:: THG

      

Macy Kain is a lover of television. Anything reality, anything dramatic, you best believe she’s watching it.

Macy Kain – who has written 5089 posts on Celebrity VIP Lounge.

Email

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *