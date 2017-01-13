Moniece Slaughter is spilling scorching hot tea on Tank and his baby mama Zena Foster. Get the juicy details inside…

Here’s more proof that several folks in the reality/celebrity world do the Hollywood bed hop.

“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” Moniece Slaughter is known for keeping the pot stirred. And here we are with another tale from her past that involves R&B singer Tank.

Apparently, Moniece and Tank had some type of “situation” back in the day and now details from their encounter is coming to light. The reality star is firing back at the singer over an interview he did a few months ago where he claims Moniece was just a one night stand. But, she begs to differ.

The “LAHH” star told All Def Digital that she and Tank began dating when she was 19-years-old old. And she clarified that she wasn’t a one-night stand like he claims. They were in a full blown relationship, according to her. Not only that, she reveals Tank got her PREGNANT after having unprotected sex multiple times.

“I was 19. You were 30 going on 31,” she shared. “You got me pregnant because we had unprotected sex multiple times and I chose not to keep that pregnancy.” …read more

