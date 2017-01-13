Are you getting married in 2017, but can’t afford a destination wedding in a tropical climate?

Well, just invite Amanda Willis to the reception, and she’ll bring the Florida experience to you!

So who is this embodiment of the Sunshine State way of life?

Well, prior to this week, she was just a run-of-the-mill Floridian with sun-dappled skin, a bloated liver, and en extensive police record.

At the recent wedding of her friend Jennifer Butler, turned all the way up, behaving in a fashion that has witty local news anchors all over the country calling her a maid of dishonor! Zing!

The pun was handed to your area Men’s Wearhouse-clad talking head on a silver platter, because Willis was actually the maid of honor at the Charlotte County, Florida nuptials of Jennifer and her new husband, Brian Butler.

We imagine the couple came to regret that decision, however, as Amanda’s behavior landed her behind bars for charges including larceny, battery, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and violation of probation.

It all started – as most great stories do – when Amanda downed an entire bottle of Fireball within the first 20 minutes of the reception.

