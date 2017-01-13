If you follow any of them on social media, you know that the ladies of the Teen Mom franchise all threaten to quit the show on a regular basis.

Their complaint is usually about how they’re portrayed to audiences, and no one has griped about the way Teen Mom 2 is edited more than Jenelle Evans.

According to Jenelle, fans see her as a short-tempered, irrational, unfit mother simply because she show’s producers craft narratives out of whole cloth and cut the episodes to make her appear that way.

We guess the judge who decided to grant custody of Jenelle’s first son to her mother, Barbara Evans, must be a big of the series!

Anyway, Jenelle threatens to quit about once a month.

Obviously, she’s bluffing, because she’s about to be a mother of three, and there’s no way she’s about to enter the workforce for a tenth of her current salary at this point in her life.

But apparently the threat of being forced to get a real job isn’t enough to keep Jenelle from biting the hand that feeds her.

Jenelle reportedly brought filming to a stand still recently, when she refused to continue shooting:

“Jenelle refused to film until they changed the way …read more

Read more here:: THG