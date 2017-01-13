We’re starting to think that Miley Cyrus really does have a thing for Liam Hemsworth.

We know, we know:

The singer and the actor have actually been together forever.

They got engaged, they called off their wedding in 2013, but they reunited over a year ago and have been a happy couple ever since.

But they’ve also been a pretty quiet couple, keeping their feelings mostly to themselves over the course of their very long-term romance.

Until recently, that is.

In late October, Miley appeared as a guest on Ellen, acknowledging that she’s engaged and even talking about the diamond Hemsworth had gotten for her.

Fast forward a couple months and Cyrus and Hemsworth didn’t merely spend Christmas together.

They wore ugly holiday sweaters together! And gave social media followers a glimpse inside their fun relationship!

“Happy birthday Jesus,” Liam captured the following adorable photo of the famous twosome.

We love it!

Today, meanwhile, does not mark the anniversary of the birth of our lord and savior.

But it sort of marks the next best thing:

The anniversary of the birth of Liam himself! He turns 27 years old today.

And Miley has once again gone public with her affection in a sweet birthday tribute to The Hunger Games star, sharing …read more

Read more here:: THG