Tarek and Christina El Moussa are saying all the right things about each other.

The hosts of Flip or Flop on HGTV, Tarek and Christina have come across like a model couple throughout the impressive run of this home renovation and real estate show.

So it came as quite a shock last month when they announced their separation.

It came as an even bigger shock when we learned that the reality stars had actually been living apart since May, ever since an argument led to a scary situation that involved Tarek, the police and a gun.

Still, the parents of an adorable six-year old and a precious one-year old have come across as supportive and professional in public.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” Tarek and Christina said in a statement when the separation was first announced, acknowledged the fight and subsequent 911 call from the spring of 2016.

“We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution.

“There was no violence and no charges were filed…

“During [this separation] process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be.”

