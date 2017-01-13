We’ve been hearing reports about Kourtney Kardashian being pregnant for so long now that if the rumors were all true she’d be walking around with a dozen kids inside her, the oldest of whom would be about 20 months along.

That said, these days, the 37-year-old is sending a pretty strong message that she’s knocked up.

Yesterday, social media was abuzz with word that Kourtney had confirmed her pregnancy with a baby bump selfie … that turned out to be a throwback.

At first, it seemed like Kourt was just having some fun messing with her followers.

She’s a Kardashian, after all, and Kardashians begin to wither away within hours of when the Internet stops talking about them.

True story.

Anyway, Kourtney is certainly doing her part to keep the rumor mill churning with Snapchat posts like this one:

Yes, that appears to be a photo of a pair of baby sneakers with the word “BABY” emblazoned across it, because Kourt is subtle like that.

So is this her way of confirming that she’s actually expecting a fourth?

Weirdly, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Kourt’s made no mention of a pregnancy on any of her other social media pages, so if she is pregnant, this …read more

Read more here:: THG