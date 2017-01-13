Audible Inc. just announced the release of Ponzi Supernova, an original series that delves into Bernie Madoff‘s infamous $65 billion Ponzi Scheme — complete with soundbites from the schemer himself!

Chock-full of never-before-heard recordings of Madoff, as well as interviews with FBI investigators, lawyers and financial advisors, host Steve Fishman sheds new light on the abominable scandal.

“Even before Ponzi Supernova, I’d spent years working on the Madoff story, and I thought I knew it well, but I didn’t,” the longtime journalist said of the project. “The story we tell in Ponzi Supernova surprised me in its details, its sweep, and its import.”

PHOTOS: DUIs, Drugs, Debt & Secret Children: Amber Portwood’s Fiance Matt Baier’s 11 Most Shocking Secrets & Scandals

“I got to (journalistically) hang out with Madoff in the prison yard where he cornered the market in hot chocolate and listen to him for a dozen hours as he revealed in intimate detail how he got away with his crimes,” he continued. “And for this series, I finally examined a question that had always bugged me: why did Madoff succeed for so long? I studied the forces that sustained him and profited from him, and that part of …read more

Read more here:: Radar Online