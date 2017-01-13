Anybody who knows anything knows that Kylie Jenner is wild as the wind, untamable as a cat in heat.

She’s free as the ocean breeze, unable to be domesticated.

Girl is damn near feral.

Those are just facts, and what’s more, they’re such big parts of who Kylie is. To know her is to know how crazy she is, to know just far away she is from settling down.

But according to this sad new report, Kylie’s inability to settle down is exactly why she and Tyga may break up soon.

We know, we know, a Kyga breakup right now would be unbearable. The death of true love creates a wound so deep that it can never truly heal.

But as painful as it may be, things aren’t looking too great right now for our favorite creepy couple.

If we’re to believe some sources that spoke with Radar, things have been bad between Kylie and Tyga for a while now, and Kylie’s close to ending things altogether.

And it’s all because “Tyga has been giving Kylie a really hard time lately.”

What could he possibly be giving her a hard time about?! Making him relevant?

Is he mad that she’s given him so many …read more

