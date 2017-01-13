That’s a wrap for that “Urban Myths” episode with white actor Joseph Fiennes portraying the late Michael Jackson. Find out why the network decided to pull the plug and check out a clip of Lamar Odom wishing to get his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian back inside…

British network Sky Arts has decided to yank the controversial “Urban Myths” episode featuring white actor Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson. The news comes a day after the late icon’s daughter Paris Jackson spoke out on how she felt about the anthology series depicting her father.

Paris called the episode “insulting” and “shameful” and also revealed it made her want to VOMIT. She said it was an insult to her father’s legacy. She wasn’t the only one either. Tons of folks spoke out on social media in disgust, including MJ’s nephew Taj Jackson (Tito Jackson’s son):

@soledadobrien Unfortunately this is what my family has to deal with. No words could express the blatant disrespect. https://t.co/WKCiwOqPpN — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) January 11, 2017

The “Elizabeth, Michael & Marlon” episode was supposed to depict an alleged road trip taken by MJ, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando to escape NYC during 9/11. It’s …read more

