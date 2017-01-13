Discussions about race can be tricky in 2017, but there are certain truths we can all agree on:

For instance, no one would dispute that Blake Lively is one of the whitest human beings on the planet.

And yet, here’s Blake in a L’Oreal commercial claiming that she’s a descendant of the Cherokee Nation:

“I’m English, Irish, German and Cherokee,” Blake tells the camera, apparently unaware of the fact that her whiteness is literally all over her face.

The ad is part of L’Oreal’s new “buy makeup from us because we’re supes woke” campaign.

Unfortunately, no one told the folks in marketing that Blake has a history of being messy on racial issues, so L’Oreal doubled-down with not one, but two spots in which the actress tries to convince us that she’s ethnic.

Warning for those who are triggered by Maximum Whiteness:

Twitter had a field day with this one, responding to Blake’s claim with many a “Sure, Jan” GIF, and there’s good reason for their skepticism:

