Besties Gabrielle Union and LaLa Anthony linked up for WAG duty at the Chicago Bulls vs. NY Knicks game last night. Allen Iverson‘s fine a** was courtside as well. Flicks inside…

When real basketball wives link up!

Gabrielle Union is busy on the promo trail for the new season of “Being Mary Jane” and LaLa Anthony is busy filming a new season of “Power.” But, the ladies always find time to catch up AND support their NBA playing husbands.

Last night, Gabby and La linked up courtside inside Madison Square Garden to cheer on their husbands Dwyane Wade (Bulls) and Carmelo Anthony (Knicks). The twosome was all smiles while watching on courtside as they showed support for separate teams.

After Gabby and BET reached a settlement in a mult-million dollar lawsuit, “Being Mary Jane” kicked off its fourth season this week with the new season based in NYC. Mary Jane has a new job and some new eyecandy to keep her busy this season.

Meanwhile, LaLa is filming scenes for the upcoming season of the hit STARZ series “Power” and …read more

Read more here:: YBF