Megyn Kelly‘s bold move to NBC hasn’t just upset her new coworkers — it’s causing a stir in other networks too!

NBC executives are rumored to be adding Kelly to the TODAY show’s notoriously rocky 9 a.m. slot, which will position her to compete directly against ABC rival, Kelly Ripa, according to MediaBlast.

Ripa and Kelly are far from strangers too! The former Fox News anchor guest co-hosted an episode of Live! in November, just weeks before announcing her multi-million dollar contract with NBC — awkward!

Meanwhile, as Radar reported, the TODAY show team has been “on edge” amid Kelly‘s recent hiring.

“Everyone is just on edge, all the time,” a source claimed of the competitive atmosphere at the network’s ratings-hungry morning program. “Even when they’re up, they don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The hosts, including Matt Lauer, Tamron Hall, Carson Daly, and even Savannah Guthrie, who is still on maternity leave, “are always looking over their shoulders,” the insider explained.

