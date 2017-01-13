Kourtney Kardashian is adding fuel to the pregnancy fire!

As RadarOnline.com was first to report, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, and her on-again baby daddy Scott Disick, 33, are expecting their fourth child together— and today, the hot mama teased fans by posting a photo of baby sneakers and sunglasses to her Snapchat.

“Baby!” she captioned the suggestive shot.

A photo posted by Kourtney’s Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Jan 13, 2017 at 1:25am PST

Does this mean she’s planning to welcome bundle of joy this summer? According to a source close to the Kardashian clan, it does.

PHOTOS: KOURTNEY’S BABY COVER-UP FOILED! SEE HER MAJOR BUMP

As Radar reported, the mom to Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, is in her first trimester, which would mean that her baby would be due in the summer months.

Meanwhile, as Kardashian continues to hold down the Calabasas fort, daddy Disick is chaperoning Kourtney’s reality superstar sister, Kim Kardashian, 36, on a work trip to Dubai.

Do you think Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick should be having another child together?

