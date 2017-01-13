Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee and her husband Josh McKee shocked fans by becoming embroiled in a public feud this week.

At issue? Allegations that she cheated on him – a claim she adamantly denies, but which gained a hell of a lot of traction on Facebook.

In the married couple’s back-and-forth, there was a good deal of harsh name calling and a lot of frustration expressed, to put it mildly.

As exhaustively compiled by Starcasm in a Pulitzer-worthy timeline, a “friend” of Mackenzie’s named Quinn told Josh that she cheated.

Mackenzie was having a fling with a guy named Dylan, according to Quinn. What gave this story such legs is this simple fact, however:

Josh apparently believes Quinn, not Mackenzie.

In a fit of rage, amazingly playing out in a public forum, Josh brought up the Mackenzie McKee sex tape and other rumors of infidelity.

Yeah. This marital spat got super, super ugly.

“Found out something very interesting yesterday. If you have a strong gut feeling that something is going on don’t be blind,” he wrote.

“My so called wife always feels like it necessary to go on her social media and post sh!t that makes her look like a god …read more

Read more here:: THG