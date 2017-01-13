Between Donald Trump and Nicole Arbour, 2017 is looking to be huuuuuge for terrible blondes who have made careers out of talking sh-t.

If you’re not familiar with Arbour, you’ve enjoyed a blessed existence, and you should read no further, so that you might live the rest of your days unsullied by the knowledge of this angry comments section come to life.

If you are familiar with Arbour, then we don’t have to tell you she’s the absolute worst.

Arbour became “famous” for her noxious screed of a YouTube video, “Dear Fat People” back in 2015.

Like Martin Shkreli and countless toddlers before her, Arbour can’t distinguish between positive and negative attention, so she fed off the Internet’s contempt and stuck around well beyond her allotted 15 minutes.

So why are we talking about the Carlos Mencia of social media this week?

Well, like a parasite attached to a host, Arbour has managed to remain relevant by sinking her teeth into a slightly better-known Z-lister, former Vanderpump Rules star Mike Shay.

If you’re a fan of the the show, you know that Mike was married to Scheana Marie for about four seconds (or 18 months, whatever).

Mike and Scheana broke up recently, and portions of …read more

