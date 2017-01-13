Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are back to being on good terms.

And Blac Chyna is back to showing off her post-baby body for all to see on social media.

The reality star, whose status with Kardashian seemingly changes by the hour, has shared several new photos on Instagram, each of which features her posing alongside a Rolls Royce.

And each of which features an impressive figure for someone who only gave birth a couple months ago.

The mother of Dream Kardashian (and also of a young boy with ex-boyfriend Tyga) is wearing a low-cut black velvet gown with a thigh-slit in all three photos; the two posted below and the one above.

Chyna didn’t include a caption with any of the revealing images, but her followers have plenty to say about the snapshots.

“You GO Gurlfriend,” wrote one enthusiastic supporter.

“I wish I was Rob,” another said, making him or her the first person to ever utter such a remark.

The whole issue of one’s weight have been a well, weighty one for both Chyna and Rob.

The latter has struggle with Diabetes and with remaining under 300 pounds, although he’s mostly made progress in this area ever since getting together with his fiancee.

Chyna, meanwhile, has been …read more

