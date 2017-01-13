If you’re born into the Duggar family, you better make damn sure you’re a people person.

Obviously, the sheer size of the family doesn’t really allow for being the withdrawn, quiet type, but in addition to double-digit siblings, the Duggar kids are also forced to glad-hand at massive social events, like they’re Arkansas royalty.

Take Jessa Duggar’s recent baby shower, for example:

Usually these things consist of a dozen or so women sitting around playing weird games involving diapers.

Jessa’s, however, saw 130 of her closest friends descending on the Duggar compound for an afternoon of charity work.

Sure, they did some of the usual baby shower BS, but they also spent time assembling care packages for Loving Choices Pregnancy Center, an area organization offering assistance to at-risk pregnant women.

So obviously that’s a pretty cool twist on the usual shower activity, but as with every other Duggar social event, we can’t help but wonder:

Who are all these people?!

The family lives in Tontitown, Arkansas, population 2,400, yet when they host a party, half the state shows up.

Jessa’s shower is the most recent massive turnout, but it pales in comparison to Jinger Duggar’s wedding, which was reportedly attended by upwards of 1,000 people.

