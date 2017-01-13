The life of Michael Jackson will not be part of a U.K. TV series after all.

Joseph Fiennes was set to take on the role of the musical icon, but the episode will not make the air in the wake of Paris Jackson voicing her displeasure at the project.

“We have taken the decision not to broadcast Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon, a half-hour episode from the Sky Arts Urban Myths series, in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family,” said Sky.

“We set out to take a lighthearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offense.”

Even Joseph Fiennes agreed with the decision, apparently.

Paris took to Twitter when the trailer was released and said it made her “want to vomit.”

he added: “It angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother Liz as well.”

The episode was set to debut on Sky Arts on January 19.

It would have focused on Jackson’s road trip with Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando after the 9/11 attacks.