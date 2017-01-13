It is so totally on between Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez.

In the best, most sexy way possible!

Earlier this week, Gomez was spotted out on a date with The Weeknd.

Multiple sources confirmed that the artists enjoyed a private dining experience at a hotspot in Los Angeles, with cameras capturing them kissing and hugging on the sidewalk shortly after the meal was over.

An insider says they then went back to Selena’s home to presumably… get to know each other bed.

Hubba. Hubba.

That was our reaction, at least.

But Hadad has seemingly responded in a very different way, unfollowing Gomez on Instagram in light of Selena not just dating The Weeknd – but being so open about it.

You see, Hadid and The Weeknd were a romantic item for nearly two years, splitting up in late 2016.

So it would be understandably painful for Hadid to deal with her serious ex-boyfriend dating anyone else so quickly after their split.

But Bella and Selena are kind of friends. They are both members of Taylor Swift’s Squad, making the whole situation even more awkward for everyone involved.

(Yet more entertaining for all of us not involved, let’s be honest.)

Following her PDA-filled evening out with her rumored new beau, <a target="_blank" …read more

Read more here:: THG