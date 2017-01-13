According to our exclusive section of The Bachelor spoilers, Nick Viall has selected a certain someone to be his bride.

Those who really want to know her identity, several weeks prior to the finale airing on ABC, can click on the link above.

But we can safely confirm that Viall does, indeed, get engaged to the Season 21 champion. Is she truly a winner, though?

When a bombshell new report from Life & Style claims that someone else is expecting Nick’s child?!?

Oh, yes, folks: Nick Viall has (allegedly) become the first Bachelor to impregnate a suitor on the show.

If this rumor is true, would those who watch The Bachelor online or on television each week really take it as a major surprise?

This is easily the most sexually-charged season of the romance competition, with Nick (incredibly and hilariously) having slept with Elizabeth Sandoz at Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper’s wedding…

… and with Elizabeth then being cast by producers on Season 21.

Heck, overall, Viall has given it to seven women associated with The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and/or Bachelor in Paradise, although we cannot confirm whether any of these women are expecting his baby.

