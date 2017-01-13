Teen Mom 2 producers went too far this time for a dramatic storyline. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Kailyn Lowry is on a filming strike after producers ignored her request to discuss her divorce with Javi Marroquin.

On this week’s episode, Lowry ignored Marroquin’s phone call because she didn’t want to talk about their divorce in front of the cameras. Producers then cut to a scene where Marroquin’s friend Darius calls him to get details on the split.

“She is very hurt and feels betrayed by her producers,” a source close to Lowry exclusively told Radar. “Her and Javi at that point already knew they were done and getting a divorce, but did not want to film about it.”

The insider added how continuing to film scenes would make the divorce “real” and that they “weren’t prepared for the backlash they knew they’d receive.”

“She’s very hurt and betrayed and is currently on a film strike,” the source claimed.

Lowry is also reportedly upset with producers for their false editing.

"Kail feels they dropped the ball on editing because the part of her saying she didn't want to talk to

