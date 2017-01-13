Lauren Conrad just announced that she is expecting her first child, but RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that she’s been keeping her baby secret for about five months!

“Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet…” the 30-year-old Hills star wrote on Instagram on January 1 with a picture of a sonogram.

An insider told Radar that Conrad has been keeping her baby secret from even her closest friends.

“Lauren has been making it seem like she isn’t very far along in her pregnancy, but actually, she’s about five months pregnant,” a source close to the MTV star told Radar.

The former Laguna Beach alum is one of the latest co-stars to start a family. Her nemesis Kristin Cavallari already has three children, and Audrina Patridge had a baby daughter, Kirra, last June.

So why did Conrad finally spill the baby beans?

“So many people were finding out that she had to reveal the news before someone scooped her pregnancy news!” said the insider.

