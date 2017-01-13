Kylie Jenner may or may not have breast implants.

She may or may not be married to Tyga.

She may or may not be posing for a bikini selfie at this exact second. (Okay, she almost definitely is.)

But Kylie has absolutely debuted a new hairstyle on Instagram and – dare we say it? – she looks sort of awesome in it.

The 19-year old has shared numerous pictures of her new look on social media, not including a caption related to her hair with any of them.

She’s received mostly positive feedback from followers (“LOVE,” wrote one person), as many are likely trying to discern whether the blonde bob is a wig or Kylie’s real hair.

Considering her fake lips and her allegedly phony boobs, it’s never easy to take Jenner seriously when it comes to her body.

Real or fake, however, Kylie has been spotted out and about with the fresh locks, so she appears committed to this style for the time being.

This, of course, is not the first… or second… or third time that Kylie Jenner has gone blonde.

She dyed her hair this same color in September of last year, although it didn’t take her long to return to her …read more

