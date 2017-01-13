Jemima Kirke and Michael Mosberg are no longer together.

Girls star, Jemima allegedly parted ways with her husband during the summer of 2016.

Well, we sure hope it was around that time because that’s when Mosberg was spotted on Raya. Yes, Raya is the Tinder of the celebrity world.

The pair married in 2009 and share two children — daughter Rafaella, 6, and son Memphis, 4.

Jemima and Michael tied the knot and met under the most uncertain of circumstances.

They met in rehab after Jemima was taken in at the conclusion of a three-day bender.

In an interview with The Telegraph last year, Jemima opened up about her stint in rehab and that she did not feel like she was an addict.

“I don’t believe that everyone who has an alcohol problem or a drug problem is an alcoholic or an addict. There is such a thing as a problem and not a “condition”, and I think that is what I had.”

“People can drink and use drugs circumstantially, and people can change and outgrow behaviors.”

In that same interview, Kirke also revealed that she had started drinking again, socially.