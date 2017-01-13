Lamar Odom is trying to turn his life around, but is sure seems like he’s doing it to try and win Khloe Kardashian back.

Lamar’s divorce to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was finalized in December.

Odom will be appearing on The Doctors on Tuesday, January 17 as part of an exclusive interview.

The show is drumming up interest for the interview by airing segments of the episode.

“Going forward, when you look at your life ahead of you, what are you looking forward to?” host Dr. Travis Stork asks Odom in the clip.

After a brief pause, Odom reveals, “Umm, honestly, I want my wife back.”

Umm, that might be a tough thought for Khloe to even think about entertaining because she’s head over heels in love with Tristan Thompson.

Lamar and Khloe married in 2009, but the marriage was littered with drama.

After some very public arguments, the couple called it quits due to Lamar’s cheating and his increased reliance on drugs.

When it seemed like the pair were really over, Khloe called off the divorce proceedings due to Lamar almost dying of an overdose.

That gesture of goodwill did not last long, with Kardashian reinitiating divorce papers …read more

