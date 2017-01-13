Things have turned very ugly between Paula Patton and Robin Thicke.

The actress and the singer, who split way back in 2014, are still entangled in a legal mess as they battle over custody of their six-year old son, Julian.

On Thursday in Los Angeles, a judge denied Patton‘s request to limit Thicke’s access to Julian after she accused him of physical abuse.

Whoa there. Yikes.

“The judge denied all of Paula’s requests for custody,” an insider close to the matter tells People Magazine, adding:

“She wanted more custody because of her allegations of physical abuse, which are untrue and unfounded.”

Neither Thicke nor Patton have commented on this contentious issue or allegation.

But People has obtained legal documents in which Patton asserts she’s “become concerned about [Robin]’s drinking and drug use, as well as the forms of punishment he is using to discipline Julian” over the past year.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Thicke’s drinking and/or drug use.

The artist himself has admitted to a dependence on alcohol and pain pills in the past.

But he’s never said anything about laying hands on his young child in any kind of inappropriate fashion, of course.

Patton goes on to say that the six-year old actually

