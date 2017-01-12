Paula Patton filed an emergency court request with the court, claiming that Robin Thicke was excessively spanking their young son and begging a judge to take away his joint custody also due to his “drinking and drug use.”

The 41-year-old Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol star claimed in explosive documents obtained by Radar that their son Julian Thicke, 6, was afraid of his father and his painful spanking.

“I have become concerned about Respondents drinking and drug use, as well as the forms of punishment he is using to discipline Julian,” Patton wrote in her documents.

She claimed that Julian told her and her mother that when his father spanked him it was “really hard.” She continued that she asked him to hit her to demonstrate and he did but told her it was “worse than that.” Patton also wrote that Julian’s behavior changed when she asked him to tell her about the spankings. “He became very angry and tense and yelled at me that if I told, he would never tell me anything about Respondent again.”

A teacher at Julian’s school also submitted a declaration, explaining their concern about Thicke’s punishment.

“Dad punches him so hard, but never where someone can …read more

