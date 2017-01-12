The Weeknd‘s signature sound is baby making music. So, it may not come as surprise that he wants babies before marriage. Go inside to get the inside scoop on Abel Tesfaye’s GQ interview and more….

The Weeknd has the “sex pop” game on lock with his salacious sex-laced tracks that makes women (and some men) go wild…in the bedroom. He covers GQ magazine‘s February issue (with 2nd cover from Chance The Rapper) where he opens up about creating baby making music and making babies of his own.

GQ dubs him the King of “Sex Pop,” but interestingly enough, he hated Pop music.

“I hated it,” he says. “And then the sound of Trilogy became pop music.” Later he says, “I’m mainstream. I’ll obviously have those purists who will be like, ‘Okay, this guy is too popular, this f*ckin’ sounds nothing like Trilogy, so this f*ckin’ sucks.’ ”

A good track from The Weeknd bangs in the bedroom. That may be why he’s more interested in making babies first then trekking down the aisle to say “I Do.”

"I feel like I'm the kind of guy that would have kids before getting married. The first thing would be

