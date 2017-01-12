  • redit
  • stumble
  • youtube
  • linkedin
  • google

Celebrity VIP Lounge

Celebrity Gossip Heard All Over The Web

On The Run? Abby Lee Miller May Be Planning To Travel WITHOUT Permission From Court

Posted by :Trinity Persons On : January 12, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

abby-lee-miller-traveling-without-court-permission-pp

Abby Lee Miller is breaking even more rules! The legally troubled Dance Moms star is traveling to Ohio without requesting permission from the Attorney General’s Office, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Miller, who currently resides in Los Angeles, has requested permission to travel ever since she was indicted on fraud charges in 2015.

This week, the 50-year-old promoted an upcoming appearance in Ohio on Sunday, January 15.

“We’re comin’ for you Ohio BuckEyes,” Miller captioned the post on Instagram. “Plan ahead – don’t miss @kendallvertes and I at the Straub Dance Center this Sunday – January 15th!!!”

Previous Post

Next Post

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *