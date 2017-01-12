Abby Lee Miller is breaking even more rules! The legally troubled Dance Moms star is traveling to Ohio without requesting permission from the Attorney General’s Office, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Miller, who currently resides in Los Angeles, has requested permission to travel ever since she was indicted on fraud charges in 2015.

This week, the 50-year-old promoted an upcoming appearance in Ohio on Sunday, January 15.

“We’re comin’ for you Ohio BuckEyes,” Miller captioned the post on Instagram. “Plan ahead – don’t miss @kendallvertes and I at the Straub Dance Center this Sunday – January 15th!!!”