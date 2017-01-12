Keke Palmer and Serena Williams are hard at work as they continue to build their YBF empires. Go inside to peep pics of the ladies having loads of fun at separate events, plus FKA Twigs‘ working it out in NIKE’s newest campaign inside…

Boss chick alert!

There are hardly any days off when you’re working on building your brand. And Keke Palmer is hard at work.

The “Scream Queens” star got on her all pink Cam’ron-inspired steez to attend the ShoeDazzle x Keke Palmer: “Kicking It With Keke” luncheon at Estrella in L.A. Chick was drenched in head-to-toe pink, rocking a strapless Dsquared dress and a Wachtenheim fur to top off her 90s look. Yeah, she’s still paying homage to her favorite era.

She even brought her fur babies along with her. Too cute!

The 23-year-old hosted a luncheon with a few of her fans all the while promoting her brand new book “I Don’t Belong To You.” She gave ShoeDazzle a shoutout on Instagram, thanking them for always showing her support with her …read more

Read more here:: YBF