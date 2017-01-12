  • redit
29 Reasons The Weeknd is a Very Lucky Man

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 12, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

Selena gomez mirror dancing

You can eat your heart out, Justin Bieber.

In this sizzling slideshow, Selena Gomez reminds her ex-boyfriend of all that he now misses, posing for a number of seductive shots.

Watch that drool and check them out!

1. Admiring Herself

Hey, if we looked this good, we’d dance in front of a mirror, too!

2. Holy Thong!

Selena gomez thong photo
Gomez shared this photo mere days after she was snapped kissing and hugging The Weeknd. What a lucky guy!

3. GQ…tie

Selena gomez gq pic
Selena Gomez lies back and totally sizzles in this photo shoot for GQ. She’s a very good looking young woman.

4. Owning Instagram

Selena gomez instagram photograph
Selena Gomez looks rather hip and cool in this Instagram photo. She became the most followed person on that social media service in early 2016.

5. Topless Again

Selena gomez topless
Whoa there, Selena Gomez! The young singer is not wearing a shirt of any kind for this GQ photo shoot.

6. For Asis Jerome

Selena gomez for asis jerome
Hello there, Selena Gomez! The singer poses here for a stunning, sexy photo, courtesy of Asis Jerome.

