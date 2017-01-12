You can eat your heart out, Justin Bieber.
In this sizzling slideshow, Selena Gomez reminds her ex-boyfriend of all that he now misses, posing for a number of seductive shots.
Watch that drool and check them out!
1. Admiring Herself
Hey, if we looked this good, we’d dance in front of a mirror, too!
2. Holy Thong!
Gomez shared this photo mere days after she was snapped kissing and hugging The Weeknd. What a lucky guy!
3. GQ…tie
Selena Gomez lies back and totally sizzles in this photo shoot for GQ. She’s a very good looking young woman.
4. Owning Instagram
Selena Gomez looks rather hip and cool in this Instagram photo. She became the most followed person on that social media service in early 2016.
5. Topless Again
Whoa there, Selena Gomez! The young singer is not wearing a shirt of any kind for this GQ photo shoot.
6. For Asis Jerome
Hello there, Selena Gomez! The singer poses here for a stunning, sexy photo, courtesy of Asis Jerome.
Read more here:: THG
Leave a Reply