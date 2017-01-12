Brandi Glanville has a new reality show starting tonight, and the early buzz isn’t exactly breaking the Internet, which means the thirst for last-minute free publicity is very, very real.

You may have seen the promos:

Brandi and Leann Rimes’ ex-husband, Dean Sheremet, compete in a cooking competition with Ray J and Andre Dice Clay, apparently for no other reason than that 2016 wants to prove right out of the gate that it’s capable of being just as awful as its predecessor.

We first heard about My Kitchen Rules (Yes, that apparently that struck someone as a gangbusters title.) way back in May, when rumors that Brandi and Dean were dating began to circulate online.

Turns out, they were just filming this show together.

Obviously, the revenge boning story made for a far more interesting narrative, which is probably why it went un-challenged for so long.

Sadly, the reality of the situation is that Brandi and Dean won’t be doing any boning unless they decide to serve trout.

But that doesn’t mean Brandi won’t be using her status as a tabloid staple to promote this act of midseason desperation by the Fox network.

