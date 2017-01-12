This bitter Becky TRIED it, but ended up playing herself!

Go inside for receipts of a text exchange between “Saturday Night Live” comedian Michael Che and a woman named Leah McSweeney after hooking up on a dating app inside…

So, a chick named Leah McSweeny, who hosts a podcast, tried her damnedest to blast “Saturday Night Live” comedian. She labeled him as a “D-list” celebrity and called him “arrogant.’ The bitter Becky was BIG mad, so she went on a rant on her “Improper Etiquette” podcast. Y’all know they don’t like to get turned down. And the audacity of a black man to do so?!

Too bad it all backfired. That’s what happens when you go out your way to drag someone when in reality, you’re the one who took a “L.”

“I met a comedian, I’ve dealt with a few comedians. They are the worst, I don’t even know why I entertain this but I have to say … Michael Che is so arrogant and so rude and disrespectful that I cannot even believe that someone … you’re like a D-list celebrity to me, whatever, that’s why I don’t …read more

