Leah Messer is not a perfect parent — hey, who is?

But seriously, she’s not perfect in the sense that she’s done a whole lot of things during her time on Teen Mom 2 that have either been scary, alarming, or just plain sad.

Remember when she had to drive her kids to school but it was impossible for her to wake up so that she could get them to school on time, let alone give them breakfast?

Or how about the time that one of her daughters couldn’t find any food in the house and was so distraught that she went outside and collapsed in tears on the front lawn?

Things were so bad that she lost custody of the twins to their father, Corey Simms.

She got it back eventually, but still, she’s got some hot mess tendencies.

But you know who we never expected to have a totally unprovoked douchey meltdown?

Her second ex-husband and the father of her youngest daughter, Jeremy Calvert.

Jeremy has usually been pretty cool and collected, almost indifferent. But something’s changed.

In this sneak peek from next week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, he absolutely loses it while talking to Leah.

