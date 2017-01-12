The Brown family of TLC’s Sister Wives should probably just take to filming year-round.

Like most reality stars, the Browns film just a couple months out of the year, but unlike your Kardashians, your Duggars, and your Housewives, the Browns generate more drama than can be crammed into a single season.

We swear this isn’t a sponsored post; the family is really just that profoundly f–ked up.

Even if you’re only familiar with the Browns from catching the occasional headline on your way through the check-out aisle (PSA: Let’s be better about focusing less on the tabloids and more on passing down the little plastic dividing stick, okay, folks?) you probably have a rough idea of how bonkers their lives are.

And yes, we mean bonkers even by the standards of other polygamous clans.

Just last year, one of Kody Brown’s wives, Meri Brown, was catfished in a scandal that wound up bringing some of the weirder details of the family’s private lives to light.

For example, we learned that Kody only ever has sex with Robyn Brown, which sort of seems to defeat the purpose of the whole polygamy thing.

Anyway, apparently she wasn’t enjoying all that extra attention because sources close to …read more

Read more here:: THG